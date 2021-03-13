Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $89.17 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.