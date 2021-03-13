Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of DAR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

