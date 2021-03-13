Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IDACORP by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $99.37.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

