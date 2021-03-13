Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

