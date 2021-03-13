Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of South Plains Financial worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

