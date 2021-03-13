Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

BKI stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

