Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,547 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,294 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 632,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 635,393 shares in the last quarter.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

