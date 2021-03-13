Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,731 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in V.F. by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

