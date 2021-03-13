Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.