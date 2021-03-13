Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after buying an additional 92,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

