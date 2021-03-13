Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PXT opened at C$22.87 on Friday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.22 and a twelve month high of C$24.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,065,475. Insiders have sold a total of 164,600 shares of company stock worth $3,658,502 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

