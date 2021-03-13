Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Park-Ohio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $355,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

