Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $26,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $313.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.19. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

