Particl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $115,809.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and $115,809.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,777,029 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,148 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

