Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 11.7% After Earnings Miss

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price was down 11.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 6,817,096 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,482,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 411,130 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $724.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

