PAYCENT (PYN) Hits Market Cap of $187,974.90

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $187,974.90 and approximately $2,574.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

