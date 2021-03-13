Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paylocity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Paylocity by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average is $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

