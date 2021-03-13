PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PCCWY stock remained flat at $$5.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

