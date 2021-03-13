PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Up 7.1% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $188,842.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) traded 864,804.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00668508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00066458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025008 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 544,788,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,167,234 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

