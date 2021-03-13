Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Financial Contrast

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Shift Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.29 $435.80 million $5.28 15.96 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Penske Automotive Group and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Shift Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $65.89, indicating a potential downside of 21.79%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 54.45%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 2.17% 15.09% 3.20% Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Shift Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, and related products and services comprise vehicle and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products; and wholesale of parts. It also operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts in Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 304 retail automotive franchises, including 142 franchises located in the United States and 162 franchises located outside of the United States; 17 used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, and Idaho, the United States, as well as Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

