Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pentair worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Pentair by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE PNR opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.