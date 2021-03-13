Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $96.45 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.44.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.71. 2,467,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,086. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.60. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

