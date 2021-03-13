Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTCMKTS:PDMDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDMDF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

