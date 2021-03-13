Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on POFCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut Petrofac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Investec cut Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Petrofac from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

POFCY opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $650.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

