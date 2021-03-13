Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,016,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $122,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

