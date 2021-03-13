Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Asset Management increased its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.