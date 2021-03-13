PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

