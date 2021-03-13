Philip Dejong Sells 7,131 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) COO Philip Dejong sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $557,644.20.

Philip Dejong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50.

Shares of FSLR opened at $81.95 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.