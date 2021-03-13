Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 297,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after buying an additional 140,218 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

