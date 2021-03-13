Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $274,000 in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,094,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

