Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,960 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,566,818 shares of company stock worth $91,027,816. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

