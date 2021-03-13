Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $200,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,894 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,947 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

