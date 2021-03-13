Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $243,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $488.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

