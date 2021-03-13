Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $65,576,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 451.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,257,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,218,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

