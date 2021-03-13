Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,980 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after acquiring an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.6957 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

