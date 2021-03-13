Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $302,000 Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Weibo by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA boosted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities lowered their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

