Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. 1,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

