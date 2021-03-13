Pi Financial Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX)

Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE NCX opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. NorthIsle Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 33,149 hectares located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

