Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Receives NA Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their na rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.30.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$97.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

