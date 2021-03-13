Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.46 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $94.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

