Piper Sandler Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $47.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock worth $17,999,710 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

