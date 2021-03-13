Piper Sandler Boosts TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target to $55.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of TCRR opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

