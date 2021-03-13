Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. State Street Corp raised its position in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

