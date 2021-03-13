Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.