Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alteryx, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alteryx in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -317.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

