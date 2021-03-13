PiplCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $554.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $826,803.84 and $554.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.14 or 0.00664670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00036976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

