Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

IJH opened at $264.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $264.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

