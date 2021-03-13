Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,903. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

