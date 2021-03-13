Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.06. 10,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $77.11.

