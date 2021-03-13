Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $115.01 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.